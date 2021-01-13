Building The Hydrogen Sector Will Require New Laws, Regs

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Decarbonization of the world's energy sector is increasingly acknowledged as imperative given the increasingly evident impacts of climate change. Under the 2016 Paris Agreement, 190 nations have agreed to pursue a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.[1] Companies active in most industrial sectors are adopting similar goals.[2] These commitments are driving a movement to adopt hydrogen as an energy carrier suitable for use as a fuel and energy storage medium that can be produced and used without generating carbon emissions. During 2020, hydrogen's potential has been embraced by international organizations, individual nations, government agencies and participants in the fuels,...

