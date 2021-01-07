Venezuela Knocks Magistrate Order In $400M Koch Row

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- Venezuela is pushing back after a magistrate judge declined to toss a lawsuit from two Swiss companies to enforce a more than $400 million arbitral award against it, saying the judge merely made a recommendation that was "improperly issued" as an opinion. Venezuela never consented to allow U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui to rule on the issue or have jurisdiction, the South American nation claimed in a Wednesday objection filed in D.C. federal court, pointing to its "intentional decision to withhold consent and to object repeatedly on the record." Venezuela's opposition comes on the heels of Judge Faruqui's Dec. 23...

