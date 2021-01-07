Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Venezuela Knocks Magistrate Order In $400M Koch Row

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- Venezuela is pushing back after a magistrate judge declined to toss a lawsuit from two Swiss companies to enforce a more than $400 million arbitral award against it, saying the judge merely made a recommendation that was "improperly issued" as an opinion.

Venezuela never consented to allow U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui to rule on the issue or have jurisdiction, the South American nation claimed in a Wednesday objection filed in D.C. federal court, pointing to its "intentional decision to withhold consent and to object repeatedly on the record."

Venezuela's opposition comes on the heels of Judge Faruqui's Dec. 23...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!