'Elections Have Consequences,' Judge Says In Oil Lease Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- As a D.C. federal judge parsed legal arguments on Wednesday in environmentalists' preliminary injunction bid to block the outgoing Trump administration from expediting the sale of an oil and gas lease in southeastern Utah, he reasoned that the government's move underscores why "elections have consequences." U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras asserted this view during a teleconference hearing on claims lodged by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and others in December. Their lawsuit alleged that the Bureau of Land Management is unlawfully moving to speed up the Twin Bridges lease for a drilling project in the Labyrinth Canyon...

