DOJ Urges Prison Time For Former Acclarent Execs

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday told a Massachusetts federal judge that two former Acclarent executives found guilty of skirting medical device safety laws should see prison time, saying it would send a message that white-collar criminals can't avoid incarceration. The DOJ in a sentencing memo said Acclarent's ex-CEO William Facteau should be sentenced to six months' incarceration and six months of home detention, and pay a $1 million fine. The DOJ said the sentence is warranted because of Facteau's abuse of his position of trust and responsibility, and that it would avoid sentencing disparities between white-collar criminals and individuals...

