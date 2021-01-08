Assange Victory Leaves Whistleblowers, Journalists Hanging

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 8:16 PM GMT) -- A U.K. court's recent refusal to endorse claims that the prosecution of Julian Assange amounts to an attack on freedom of speech highlights the need to introduce a public interest defense into English law to protect journalists and whistleblowers, lawyers say. Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange celebrate on Jan. 4 after a London judge ruled that he can't be extradited to the U.S. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) If not for District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruling that extraditing Assange would be "oppressive" because of his mental health, the 49-year-old Australian's extradition would have been granted. The judge dismissed all his defense team's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS