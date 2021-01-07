Virtu Fights For $3.2M Fee Award Against Ex-Worker

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- A unit of high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial has shot back at a recommendation that it should only get about $401,500 in attorney fees and costs after scoring a win in a trade secret case against an ex-employee, arguing it should be able to collect millions of dollars. KCG Holdings Inc., which prevailed in its trade secret misappropriation case in March against Rohit Khandekar, filed an opposition Wednesday to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein's recommendation that it only get about $401,500 in fees and costs. KCG said it should get more than $3.18 million in fees and costs — less...

