Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Mulls If Kids, Spouses Count Toward Visa Cap

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit judges questioned Thursday whether a 30-year-old change in immigration law meant that the U.S. Department of State can't count spouses and children toward a cap on visas set aside for investors from other countries.

Dozens of Chinese investors and their family members, plus an American company that facilitates investments through the EB-5 visa program, are challenging a government rule that includes children and spouses — known in the visa program's lingo as "derivatives" — toward the overall limit on how many visas are issued in that category.

The investors claim the State Department's policy of counting derivatives has triggered a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!