DC Circ. Mulls If Kids, Spouses Count Toward Visa Cap

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit judges questioned Thursday whether a 30-year-old change in immigration law meant that the U.S. Department of State can't count spouses and children toward a cap on visas set aside for investors from other countries. Dozens of Chinese investors and their family members, plus an American company that facilitates investments through the EB-5 visa program, are challenging a government rule that includes children and spouses — known in the visa program's lingo as "derivatives" — toward the overall limit on how many visas are issued in that category. The investors claim the State Department's policy of counting derivatives has triggered a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS