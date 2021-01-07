NJ Lawmakers Aim To Cut Penalties For Underage Pot Use

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:04 PM EST) -- New Jersey legislative panels on Thursday advanced a measure that would lower the repercussions for underage possession of cannabis items, as lawmakers await Gov. Phil Murphy's signature on separate bills to establish a regulated marketplace for selling adult-use recreational marijuana and decriminalize the possession of up to six ounces of the drug. More than two months since Garden State voters signed off on a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use — which took effect Jan. 1 — the Assembly Appropriations Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee each approved legislation that would revise certain provisions in the marketplace and decriminalization...

