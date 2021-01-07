Trump Admin. Finalizes Salary-Based H-1B Visa System

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:18 AM EST) -- The Trump administration scrapped the H-1B visa lottery process on Thursday to hand out the coveted specialty occupations visas by highest salary offered, but the new system doesn't go into effect until March, giving the incoming Biden administration time to possibly stall or make changes to the process. The final rule would require U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to allocate H-1B visas — generally reserved for individuals with college degrees working in specialty occupations — by wage level, rather than by random lottery, prioritizing candidates who are offered the highest salaries. H-1B visas, which offer a path to permanent residency, are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS