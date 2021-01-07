EEOC Floats Rule Tackling Workplace Wellness Incentives

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:51 AM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday unveiled a proposed rule governing what employers can do to encourage workers to join corporate wellness programs, suggesting businesses offer smaller incentives to stay in line with federal anti-discrimination laws. The proposal, a version of which a D.C. federal judge struck down in 2017, lays out the level of incentives employers can use to motivate workers to take part in smoking cessation seminars, fitness classes and other workplace health programs without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act. Under the new draft floated Thursday, employers are advised to...

