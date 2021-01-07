SC Utility Beats WARN Suit Over Nuclear Project Cancellation

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- A South Carolina judge has ruled that the utility behind the nuclear project that helped bankrupt Westinghouse Electric is not liable for failing to give workers sufficient warning before the plant's abrupt shutdown. U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs rejected the workers' arguments that SCANA Corp. and Westinghouse were effectively acting as a single employer and were both responsible for warning workers before the Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station was canceled in 2017 and issued a summary judgment dismissing claims against the utility. SCANA, owner of utility South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., contracted Westinghouse to build two nuclear...

