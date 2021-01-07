Latham-Led Mobile Game Developer Playtika Preps $1.6B IPO

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- Mobile gaming company Playtika said Thursday it's gearing up for an initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins LLP that could bring in $1.6 billion if shares price at their expected midpoint. Playtika Holding Corp. said it plans to sell 21.7 million of its shares, while its parent company will sell another 47.8 million, for a total offering size of 69.5 million shares. Israel-headquartered Playtika said it expects its shares to price between $22 and $24 apiece, which would raise nearly $1.6 billion at midpoint. Playtika is a mobile game developer that offers live game operation services and has a...

