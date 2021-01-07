Cloud Security Biz Lacework Nabs $525M To Spur Growth

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- Lacework said Thursday it had raised $525 million from investors, bringing its value to over $1 billion as the cloud security company looks to further scale its business. California-headquartered Lacework said the funds will go toward initiatives such as expanding the company's go-to-market operations and growing its development teams in the U.S. and Europe. Lacework's security technology caters to companies building off of cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, according to its website. Its customers include online loan marketplace LendingTree and data storage business Pure Storage, the announcement said. "Building on cloud is the...

