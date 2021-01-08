DOJ Asks Justices To Review Defunding Of 'Sanctuary' States

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the nation's highest court to review a favorable appellate decision upholding the Trump administration's policy of withholding funds from so-called sanctuary states, largely because of a significant circuit split. The department had succeeded in convincing the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that requirements imposed on states and cities in order to receive millions of dollars in funding were authorized by statute, but it did not fare as well before the Ninth Circuit. While the Ninth Circuit's unfavorable decision is already the subject of a Justice Department certiorari petition, the government argued...

