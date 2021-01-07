Freedom Mortgage Trims Claims In Property Tax Class Row

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has trimmed claims from a proposed class action alleging Freedom Mortgage Corp. didn't properly fulfill its obligation to pay property taxes from escrow accounts. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga dismissed two counts from the proposed class' suit against Freedom Mortgage, including claims that alleged the mortgage company violated the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act and breached its contract with consumers when it didn't make necessary property tax payments, according to a Wednesday order. Potential class allegations and negligence claims against Freedom Mortgage are still pending after Judge Trenga's order, according to court documents. During a Tuesday...

