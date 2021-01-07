Ill. Chocolate Supplier Hit With Biometric Privacy Claims

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:11 PM EST) -- The largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America faces putative class claims that it violated Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by requiring workers to scan their fingerprints to clock in and out of work without first getting written permission and making required disclosures. Named plaintiff Devonte Grant, who worked as a refinery operator at Blommer Chocolate Co.'s Chicago facility from 2017 to 2019, says that Blommer enrolls workers in an employee database using a scan of their fingerprints and monitors their time worked through it. But the chocolate supplier hasn't complied with the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act,...

