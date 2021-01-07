DOJ Targets UnitedHealth Unit For Criminal No-Poach Pacts

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that a grand jury has indicted Surgical Care Affiliates LLC, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, in the agency's first criminal case targeting agreements between competitors to not poach each other's workers. Filed in Texas federal court, the indictment charges SCA with criminal antitrust violations for devising separate agreements with two unnamed health care companies to not solicit each other's senior-level employees. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the DOJ's antitrust division, said the charges show a continued commitment from enforcers to tackle collusion in labor markets with criminal prosecutions. "A freely competitive employment...

