New Jersey Will Offer $14B Corp. Tax Incentive Revamp

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- New Jersey enacted a bill Thursday that will offer up to $14 billion in corporate tax incentives, replacing controversial incentive programs that expired after they were found riddled with oversight shortcomings. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday that offers up to $14 billion in corporate tax incentives, replacing previous controversial incentive programs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020, or A.B. 4, calling the measure a landmark law that will help small businesses and the state's economic recovery. The bill takes effect immediately. Among the law's provisions are annual incentive...

