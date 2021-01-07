Judge Lifts Dying Barrister's Suspension Over Abusive Tweets

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 7:53 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Thursday granted a dying barrister's request to end her suspension from practicing law, imposed after she abused another lawyer on social media, despite maintaining that the two-year penalty was justified. High Court Judge Edward Pepperall said he would provide his reasons on Friday for reducing the two-year suspension given in January 2020 to Barbara Hewson, who is currently in hospice. "I've seen what I can only properly describe as a campaign of offensive tweets that obviously fell below the professional standard to be expected of a barrister," Judge Pepperall said. "It was plainly misconduct ... something that...

