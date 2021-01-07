Fogo De Chao Defeats Workers' Cert. Bid In Tips Class Action

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday declined to certify a class of workers at Fogo de Chao who claim the Brazilian steakhouse chain forced tipped employees to participate in an illegal scheme to short workers their proper wages. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger denied lead plaintiff Bruno Balassiano's motion for class certification, adopting a recommendation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Embry J. Kidd that said Balassiano had failed to demonstrate commonality among the proposed class members, which included bartenders, servers and "gauchos," or carvers who slice meats off skewers directly onto customers' plates at the table. The proposed class further included...

