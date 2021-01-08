Lin Wood Public Comments Dispute Sent To Ga. High Court

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 2:21 PM EST) -- A Georgia state appellate court has punted to the state's highest court a dispute over whether a trial court's enforcement of an agreement between prominent attorney L. Lin Wood and several lawyers that barred his speaking negatively about them in public violates the First Amendment. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia wants the Georgia Supreme Court to consider the question that has arisen in the underlying breach of contract and fraud case, as the Supreme Court has previously stipulated that it has "exclusive jurisdiction" over questions involving the state's constitution and the U.S. Constitution, according to the appellate...

