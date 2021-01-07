Garrett Motion Creditors Say Equity Group Should Cover Fees

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors of auto parts maker Garrett Motion Inc. on Wednesday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject an equity holder request that the debtor pay $2.5 million to potential investors, saying the shareholders should cover any investor incentives. In a motion filed Wednesday, the unsecured creditors committee said the request from the equity holders committee to pay the fees and expenses of a pair of investors with equity funding proposals was an attempt by the shareholders to get Garrett Motion to underwrite an attempt to boost what they will recover from the bankruptcy. "It is not lost on the...

