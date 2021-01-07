Ill. Child Sex Abuse Victim Can Sue School 20 Years Later

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- An Illinois law setting a 20-year statute of limitations for child sex abuse civil cases is not preempted by the one-year time limit for suits against governmental entities, a state appeals court has ruled in a suit seeking to hold a public school board liable for a woman's injuries. A three-judge Appellate Court panel on Wednesday affirmed a Sangamon County judge's decision to deny a dismissal bid lodged by Board of Education of the New Berlin Community Unit School District No. 16 in a suit accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing an underage female student over a four-year period ending...

