Hand-Sanitizing Wipes Maker Sues EPA Over Recall Order

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- A sanitizing wipes company asked a New York federal court Thursday to stop the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from forcing a recall of its product, saying the agency is wrongly trying to regulate the product as a pesticide. Tzumi Innovations LLC, which makes and distributes sanitizing wipes branded as Wipe Out, claims the EPA told it to submit a voluntary recall plan by Friday on the improper ground that the wipes are regulated under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. That federal law is intended for products used on inanimate objects, but the Wipe Out wipes are meant for use on...

