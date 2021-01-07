7th Circ. Revives Black Cop's Bias Suit Against VA

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday revived a Black police officer's lawsuit claiming he was disciplined too harshly after being accused of sexual harassment because a white officer in a similar situation faced lighter punishment. A three-judge panel sided with Benjamin Levy, a police officer at a Chicago-area hospital run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, reversing a lower court's summary judgment decision that rejected a comparison between the officers and ended Levy's suit against the VA. The circuit judges found that Levy and his coworker had the same supervisor, were subject to the same anti-harassment policy and faced similar allegations....

