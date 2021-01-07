Navient Says 9th Circ.'s Seila Ruling No Help To CFPB Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- Student loan servicer Navient Corp. told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday that a challenge it has raised to a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit alleging it mistreated borrowers wasn't put to rest by a recent Ninth Circuit decision backing the agency's investigative efforts against California law firm Seila Law. Navient has argued the CFPB's lawsuit should be thrown out in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision that the agency had been unconstitutionally structured. The decision modified the agency's design going forward, but it left unclear what would happen to a civil investigative demand from the agency that precipitated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS