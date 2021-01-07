Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navient Says 9th Circ.'s Seila Ruling No Help To CFPB Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- Student loan servicer Navient Corp. told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday that a challenge it has raised to a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit alleging it mistreated borrowers wasn't put to rest by a recent Ninth Circuit decision backing the agency's investigative efforts against California law firm Seila Law.

Navient has argued the CFPB's lawsuit should be thrown out in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision that the agency had been unconstitutionally structured. The decision modified the agency's design going forward, but it left unclear what would happen to a civil investigative demand from the agency that precipitated...

