Judge In Visa Ban Case Asks For Input On Recusal

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing an industry challenge to a work visa ban by the Trump administration has asked the parties to weigh in on whether he should recuse himself from the case because of recently discovered financial entanglements. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White of the Northern District of California issued a notice Tuesday informing the government and a coalition of business groups suing the Trump administration that he learned during a year-end financial review of personal investments about a closed-end fund that contained Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Twitter securities, among those of other companies. All of these companies had...

