5th Circ. Crushes Deportation Case Revived By High Court

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- After winning a remand in the U.S. Supreme Court last year, a Dominican man saw his bid to overturn a 2004 deportation order quashed by the Fifth Circuit, which rejected his claims to a longer filing window. Circuit Judge Edith H. Jones signed Wednesday's unanimous panel opinion denying Ruben Ovalles' petition for review. Contrary to Ovalles' reasoning, the judges determined that the former green card holder had neither pursued his case diligently nor faced extraordinary circumstances, the two criteria to justify equitable tolling, a principle that allows petitioners to move forward with their cases after the statute of limitations has expired....

