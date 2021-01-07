Judge Vacates Own Nix Of Overstock.com Case Over 'Mistake'

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge on Wednesday vacated his September dismissal of a putative class action against online retailer Overstock.com, saying it was a "mistake" that he "overlooked" a footnote in the investors' opposition seeking permission to file an amended complaint if the court dismissed the suit. U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball had granted the motions to dismiss the allegations that the company lied about its future finances and issued digital token dividends to punish short sellers. While Overstock.com argued the amendment would be futile, Judge Kimball on Wednesday granted investors' Oct. 23 request to file an amended consolidated complaint — which was attached...

