Credit Suisse Hit With New Suit Over Mozambique Scandal

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 4:18 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse is facing further litigation in London over millions of dollars of loans to Mozambique for maritime projects that are the focus of an international bribery scandal. Two companies that acquired some of the exposure of a $622 million loan arranged by Credit Suisse want damages from the Swiss bank caused by "fraudulent misrepresentation and unlawful means conspiracy," according to particulars of the claim that have newly been made public. London-based Beauregarde Holdings LLP and U.S.-based Orobica Holdings LLC said in their Dec. 17 High Court filing that they acquired interests in, and associated claims arising from, a syndicated term...

