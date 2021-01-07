Belden Sued Over Data Breach Affecting Workers

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- Networking equipment vendor Belden Inc. is facing an Illinois state court suit claiming the company failed to protect its employees' personal information well enough to prevent a November data breach, which it also took too long to publicly disclose. Former Belden employee Anand Edke's proposed class action on Wednesday claims that the company's failure to adequately protect its workers' personal information allowed an unknown and unauthorized third party to access its servers in November and possibly steal their highly sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, bank account numbers and home addresses. Edke claims that Belden knew about the breach, which also...

