Ex-Newark Cop Gets 9 Years For Defrauding Water Agency

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- A former Newark, New Jersey, police officer was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison after being convicted on charges related to a conspiracy to defraud a now-dissolved nonprofit that once ran the city's water system of nearly $300,000. Janell Robinson, 45, was convicted in February after prosecutors claimed she set up a shell company and a bank account in Minnesota in someone else's name to funnel funds away from the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp., which declared bankruptcy in 2015 amid claims of mismanagement of funds and corruption. The shell company, Protected and Secured Services LLC, purported to...

