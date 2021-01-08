Ex-Manager Says 'Stale' Ecolab Docs Aren't Trade Secrets

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Georgia businessman accused of misappropriating Ecolab Inc. trade secrets to form a rival company years later says his former employer's claims boil down to two "stale" spreadsheets that have no current value. Preston Alexander and his business One Degree Medical LLC urged a Georgia federal judge Wednesday to reject Ecolab's bid for a temporary restraining order preventing use of the water treatment giant's confidential information. Alexander said Ecolab's case centered on two spreadsheets containing its 2016 sales information that he allegedly emailed to himself the day before resigning in February 2017 — three years before launching a rival business. He...

