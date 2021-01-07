Unilever Sued Over Hair Loss, Formaldehyde In Its Shampoos

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- A group of shampoo buyers sued Unilever United States Inc. in New Jersey federal court Thursday, saying its shampoos contain ingredients that lead to scalp irritation and hair loss and include a preservative that leaches formaldehyde. In a 52-page class action complaint, lead plaintiff Iris Arroyo says she relied on the company's representation that the TRESemmé Keratin Hair Smoothing Shampoo and TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo would give her smooth hair and coat it with keratin, only to find that she developed "large bald spots" and experienced scalp irritation. She says despite the company's advertising claiming the shampoos are safe, they...

