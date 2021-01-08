Latest SEC Bounty Shows Outside Tipsters Still Welcome

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Despite recent amendments to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower program that critics warned would put awards for so-called independent analysis in jeopardy, attorneys believe that recent SEC actions send a "positive message" and demonstrate that the agency remains "committed" to outside tipsters. The agency on Thursday announced a new round of awards totaling $1.1 million that included a $100,000 award to an individual whose independent analysis led to a successful enforcement action, noting that it marks the fifth such award since the new rules were finalized Sept. 23. The latest batch of awards demonstrates not only that company insiders can reap the benefits...

