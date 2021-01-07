E-Cig Co. Owners Must Face Juul's Trademark Claims

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:43 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Thursday that heads of the now-defunct e-cigarette company Eonsmoke must face the trademark infringement suit lobbed against it by Juul, finding that Juul sufficiently pled that Eonsmoke's executives can be held individually liable. In a 15-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty found that Juul's allegations — which, among other things, accuse Eonsmoke of being a façade for its co-owners Gregory Grishayev and Michael Tolmach to carry out fraudulent activity — are sufficient enough for Juul to "pierce the corporate veil." "Contrary to defendants' assertions, the amended complaint does not contain 'mere conclusions' but offers...

