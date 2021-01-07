DOD Reaffirms $342M In Satellite Contracts After Protests

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday that it had re-awarded $342.5 million in missile detection satellite contracts to SpaceX and L3Harris, following a reevaluation prompted by protests from Airbus and Raytheon. The reevaluation of the contracts awarded in October to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and L3Harris Technologies for low-orbit space vehicles intended to help detect incoming missiles confirmed that those companies' proposals offered the best value to the government, the DOD's Space Development Agency, or SDA, said in a statement. "SDA is confident that the reevaluation resulted in a fair outcome for all involved parties," it said. SpaceX had been...

