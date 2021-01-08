NHL Player Owes $8M On Loan, Bank Says

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Centennial Bank hit National Hockey League player Evander Kane and his team, the San Jose Sharks, with a lawsuit Thursday in Florida federal court, claiming the player owes more than $8.3 million in principal and interest after defaulting on a loan issued to him for "business opportunities." The Arkansas-based bank said in its complaint that security agreements executed with the original 2018 loan and several amendments that increased its amount called for the Sharks to make direct payments to the bank from Kane's seven-year, $49 million player contract, but it stopped receiving direct deposits in October 2019 and Kane defaulted by...

