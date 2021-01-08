XFL Parent Looks To Lock Up $600K From Ex-Commish

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The XFL's bankrupt former corporate parent Alpha Entertainment LLC sought Thursday to secure a nearly $600,000 prejudgement remedy against ousted Commissioner Oliver Luck, arguing that its contract breach counterclaims over "problematic" player Antonio Callaway are an inevitable touchdown. In a motion filed in Connecticut federal court, Alpha Entertainment argued that it's "probable" that the court will rule in favor of its counterclaim that the former XFL commissioner violated a hiring contingency in his $5 million yearly contract that forbid players with "bad reputations." According to XFL founder Vince McMahon's Thursday counterclaim, Luck caused the league over $572,000 in damages after hiring...

