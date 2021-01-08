Catering Co. Says Revised Turkey Price-Fix Claims Are OK

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- A catering company accusing several turkey producers of conducting an illegal price-fixing scheme urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to keep revised unjust enrichment claims in its antitrust suit, arguing it fixed the specificity issues that had initially caused them to fail. New York-based Sandee's Catering argued that its decision to relaunch its unjust enrichment claims against turkey titans including Purdue and Tyson on a "systematic state-by-state basis" cures the defect U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall identified when she found that it had not adequately identified the laws or states under which the caterer brought the earlier claims. Sandee's revised claims,...

