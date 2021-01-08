Cooley, Skadden Rep Cancer Biotech's $1.7B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Cancer and disease-focused biotechnology group Celularity said Friday it's going public through a tie-up with blank-check company GX in a deal valued at $1.7 billion and guided by Cooley and Skadden. New Jersey-based Celularity Inc. said in a joint statement with GX Acquisition Corp. that the merger and associated $372 million in total investments will help the biotech continue its research, which includes using human placenta and stem cells to find treatments for certain cancers of the blood, tumors and Crohn's disease. "We expect to leverage this transaction and our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to advance the delivery of best-in-class cell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS