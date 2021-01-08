Panasonic Gets Defective Auto-Parts Fight Kicked Out Of UK

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 2:51 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Friday that a legal battle between an auto-part giant and Panasonic Industry over allegedly defective electrical components should be fought in Germany. Judge Timothy Kerr ruled at the High Court in London that Hamburg should have exclusive jurisdiction over the claim brought by TRW Ltd. against two German subsidiaries of the Japanese multinational electronics company. TRW, now known as ZF Automotive UK Ltd., supplies parking brakes and electronic stability control assemblies to the automotive industry — parts which include resistors made by Panasonic. The company filed legal action in London against Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH and Panasonic Industry...

