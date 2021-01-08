Pomerantz Asks To Take Lead Of Endo Investors' Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Pomerantz LLP asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to appoint it the new lead counsel in a proposed securities class action accusing Endo International PLC of artificially inflating its stock price, after the court highlighted issues with the Chicago pension fund currently serving as lead plaintiff. Pomerantz pushed for its clients Alexandre Pelletier, Nathan Joseph Dole and Wayne A. Wingard to replace Park Employees' and Retirement Board Employees' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago as lead plaintiffs in the case, arguing that the three movants are the only members of the putative class who timely pursued the securities fraud claims against Endo,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS