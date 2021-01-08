Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Engineering Firm Says Flint Proposed Class Too Large

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- Engineering firms accused of contributing to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis on Friday fought class certification for tens of thousands of city residents, arguing it's impossible to establish common concerns in a population that large.

The engineering firms — Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. and others — said that the plaintiffs is attempting to bring forward an "extraordinary procedure" to combine over 100,000 individuals into a single adjudication with alleged injuries ranging from property and business damages to damages to minor residents of the city. They said that the plaintiffs are attempting to tie the members of the proposed class together...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!