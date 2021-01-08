Texas High Court To Decide If Amazon Is A 'Seller'

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up a certified question from the Fifth Circuit to determine whether Amazon.com Inc. can be considered a seller and held liable for an allegedly defective remote that was sold through its website. The high court requested a brief on the merits but did not set a schedule for oral arguments, according to the docket. Jeff Meyerson of The Meyerson Law Firm PC, representing plaintiff Morgan McMillan, told Law360 on Friday that this is a very important case for the court to take up, as many of the product liability laws on the...

