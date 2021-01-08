NJ College Must Face Ex-VP's Whistleblower Claims

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday reinstated a former Hudson County Community College vice president's whistleblower claims he was fired over his objections to the nature of custodial services and construction management contracts, finding that evidence backed up the alleged links between those complaints and his termination. The appellate panel reversed in part a 2018 summary judgment win for HCCC and its onetime president, Glen Gabert, in the state Conscientious Employee Protection Act suit against them from former vice president Thomas Brodowski, saying "there are genuine issues of material fact that should be submitted to the trier of fact."...

