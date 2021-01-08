DOJ Wants Time At 9th Circ. In Ariz. Solar Energy Rate Case

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Ninth Circuit to grant it time during a February oral argument to support the revival of a challenge to rates imposed by an Arizona utility on customers that supply some of their own power through solar panels. In a Thursday filing, the department sought seven minutes of the allotted 20 minutes granted to the plaintiffs by the court for the Feb. 2 oral argument, stating in the filing that its participation in the proceeding would be "helpful to the court." "As relevant to this case, this interest includes ensuring that private enforcement of...

