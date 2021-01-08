Restaurateur Can't Add New Evidence In HK Contempt Case

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- A Chinese restaurant mogul can't introduce new evidence as she fights prison time on claims she tried to hide assets in her alleged effort to stymie enforcement of a $142 million arbitral award over the soured sale of her South Beauty restaurant chain, a Hong Kong appeals court has ruled. The court on Thursday rebuffed Zhang Lan's bid to introduce an affirmation in which she denied ever owning a $3.5 million painting by the Chinese artist Liu Xiaodong and related evidence allegedly proving her claim. The court also refused to allow her to introduce an affirmation from a man who said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS