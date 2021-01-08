Fla. Sen. Files Bill To Block Key West Cruise Ban

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- A new bill in the Florida Senate would block three amendments to the Key West city charter that voters approved in November to ban large cruise ships from docking at the Florida island because of health and environmental concerns. S.B. 426, filed Tuesday by Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, would preempt any local governments from passing regulations that restrict or regulate commerce in Florida's seaports. The bill also states that any such provision of a county or municipal charter that exists before enactment of the bill would be considered void. The bill would nullify the three charter amendments that Key West residents...

