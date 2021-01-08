Imerys Insurers Say Not Enough Info On $130M Cyprus Deal

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A group of insurers is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject Imerys Talc America's latest Chapter 11 plan disclosure, saying it includes a poorly explained $130 million settlement with Imerys' former parent company. Groups of both primary and excess insurers said Imerys' fifth Chapter 11 plan disclosure contains too little information on the newly announced settlement with Cyprus Mines Corp. and Cyprus Amax Minerals Co., in particular how a Cyprus Mines bankruptcy filing that is part of the settlement will affect the deal. "Without a copy of an agreement that has such far-reaching impact on the debtors' plan of reorganization,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS